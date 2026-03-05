Iran's Quest for a New Supreme Leader Amidst Turmoil
Iran is in the process of selecting a successor to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was recently assassinated in a US-Israeli strike. Ayatollah Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakeemelahi, representing Iran's supreme leader in India, refutes claims that Khamenei's son has been chosen as successor.
The Iranian government is still determining the successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei following his recent assassination in a joint US-Israeli airstrike, according to a senior Iranian official.
Ayatollah Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakeemelahi, who represents the supreme leader in India, stated that no candidate has been finalized for the position yet, dismissing media reports that Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been chosen.
The selection process is ongoing amidst tensions, as an 88-member Assembly of Experts is responsible for electing the supreme leader. Strikes have damaged the assembly's building, hindering proceedings. Hakeemelahi expressed gratitude towards India for its support and solidarity during these times.
