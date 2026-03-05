Senate Backs Trump's Iran Military Campaign
A majority of the U.S. Senate voted to support President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran. The Senate blocked a resolution that would have required congressional authorization for hostilities against Iran, with a 52-47 vote tally.
In a significant move, the United States Senate on Wednesday threw its support behind President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran. By a vote of 52-47, senators blocked a bipartisan resolution that sought to halt the air war and mandate congressional approval for any military actions against Iran.
This vote underscores the Senate's backing of the executive-led military strategy, despite growing calls for legislative oversight in matters of war powers. The chamber's decision will allow the current military operations to continue without requiring further Congressional authorization.
While the tally reflects a narrowly divided Senate, it highlights the prevailing belief among the majority that halting the campaign could undermine U.S. strategic interests in the region.
