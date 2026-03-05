Left Menu

Senate Backs Trump's Iran Military Campaign

A majority of the U.S. Senate voted to support President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran. The Senate blocked a resolution that would have required congressional authorization for hostilities against Iran, with a 52-47 vote tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 03:29 IST
Senate Backs Trump's Iran Military Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, the United States Senate on Wednesday threw its support behind President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran. By a vote of 52-47, senators blocked a bipartisan resolution that sought to halt the air war and mandate congressional approval for any military actions against Iran.

This vote underscores the Senate's backing of the executive-led military strategy, despite growing calls for legislative oversight in matters of war powers. The chamber's decision will allow the current military operations to continue without requiring further Congressional authorization.

While the tally reflects a narrowly divided Senate, it highlights the prevailing belief among the majority that halting the campaign could undermine U.S. strategic interests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
2
Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

 United States
4
President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026