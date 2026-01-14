Debate Erupts Over NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduction: A Threat to Medical Standards?

Amid controversy, Dr. Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), voiced strong opposition to the recent decision by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to lower the NEET-PG qualifying percentile to zero. This move, aimed at filling vacant medical postgraduate seats, raises concerns over the quality of incoming clinicians.

In a video message, Dr. Krishnan highlighted the alarming scenario where candidates who scored below zero could gain admission. He expressed concerns that such individuals might practice medicine and perform surgeries despite their lack of qualified scores, sparking fears of compromised healthcare standards.

Dr. Krishnan accused private medical colleges of leveraging reduced percentiles to fill seats, despite inadequate facilities and teaching standards. Acknowledging a trend over the past five years, he stressed the importance of regulating medical college permissions to maintain educational integrity and healthcare quality across India. In response, NBEMS sources indicated the decision aimed at optimizing vacant seat fill-rates to expand the country's medical specialist pool. (ANI)

