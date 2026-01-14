Left Menu

Supreme Court to Tackle ED vs. West Bengal Government Clash Over I-PAC Probe

The Supreme Court will hear a plea by the Enforcement Directorate accusing West Bengal's government of obstructing its probe into a coal scam at I-PAC. The case involves allegations against CM Mamata Banerjee, who reportedly interfered with the investigation. The ED seeks a CBI inquiry for unbiased investigation.

Updated: 14-01-2026 16:59 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a critical plea on Thursday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raised issues of interference from the West Bengal government during its investigation into the alleged coal-pilferage scam.

The investigation, which targeted the I-PAC office and its director Pratik Jain, reportedly faced obstruction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The ED accuses her of removing crucial evidence, hindering the federal probe agency's operation.

The ED is asking for an independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation, citing the state's interference. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has filed a caveat, insisting no order be made without its representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

