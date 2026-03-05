EU Silence on US-Israel Offensive Faces Backlash from Iran
Iran warns EU of future consequences for silence on US-Israeli actions perceived as international law violations. Tehran denies launching missile intercepted in Turkish airspace. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei conveyed these concerns to Spain's TVE, highlighting tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel.
- Spain
The European Union may face repercussions for its silence on the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, according to Tehran's interpretation of international law violations, as stated by a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry on Spanish television channel TVE.
During the televised segment, Esmaeil Baqaei, representing Iran's official stance, cautioned EU nations about the long-term costs of their current quietude in the geopolitical dispute.
Additionally, Baqaei firmly denied claims that a missile intercepted over Turkish airspace had originated from Iran, further stressing the complex nature of Middle Eastern dynamics involving the U.S. and Israel.
