EU Silence on US-Israel Offensive Faces Backlash from Iran

The European Union may face repercussions for its silence on the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, according to Tehran's interpretation of international law violations, as stated by a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry on Spanish television channel TVE.

During the televised segment, Esmaeil Baqaei, representing Iran's official stance, cautioned EU nations about the long-term costs of their current quietude in the geopolitical dispute.

Additionally, Baqaei firmly denied claims that a missile intercepted over Turkish airspace had originated from Iran, further stressing the complex nature of Middle Eastern dynamics involving the U.S. and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)