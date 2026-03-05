Left Menu

Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions Amid Middle East Tensions

Lufthansa has extended the suspension of flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other cities due to ongoing security concerns in the Middle East. The airline continues to monitor the situation in coordination with the authorities and has pushed cancellations to various dates in March and May.

Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:27 IST
Lufthansa has announced an extension of its flight suspensions to several major destinations including Dubai and Abu Dhabi due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The suspension will now last through Tuesday, with flights to Tehran halted until May 1, as the airline closely monitors regional security conditions.

Alongside maintaining communication with authorities about evolving situations, Lufthansa has also suspended flights to Larnaca, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil. These changes reflect the airline's commitment to passenger safety amid regional instability.

Passengers are advised to check the Lufthansa website for updated travel information. These suspensions underline the impact of geopolitical tensions on global travel routes as airlines navigate complex, rapidly changing environments.

