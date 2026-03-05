U.S. Torpedo Sinks Iranian Warship in Historic Attack

The U.S. targeted and sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean, marking the first such military action since World War Two. This event represents a significant escalation in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran.

The IRIS Dena, the Iranian warship, met its fate within Sri Lankan waters after participating in a naval exercise in India. Despite rescue efforts, 87 sailors were lost, and 32 survived, highlighting the human cost of this geopolitical clash.

Reactions to the sinking have been swift, with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemning the attack and India remaining largely silent, sparking political debate domestically. The incident underscores growing tensions in the Indian Ocean region and raises questions about future maritime security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)