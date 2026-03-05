Left Menu

U.S. Torpedo Sinks Iranian Warship in Historic Attack

An Iranian warship was sunk by a U.S. torpedo in the Indian Ocean, marking a historic military engagement. The incident led to a rescue operation by Sri Lanka and stirred diplomatic responses from various nations, including India and Iran, highlighting regional security tensions.

Updated: 05-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. targeted and sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean, marking the first such military action since World War Two. This event represents a significant escalation in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran.

The IRIS Dena, the Iranian warship, met its fate within Sri Lankan waters after participating in a naval exercise in India. Despite rescue efforts, 87 sailors were lost, and 32 survived, highlighting the human cost of this geopolitical clash.

Reactions to the sinking have been swift, with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemning the attack and India remaining largely silent, sparking political debate domestically. The incident underscores growing tensions in the Indian Ocean region and raises questions about future maritime security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

