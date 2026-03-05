Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

In a significant twist for the upcoming Formula One season, Valtteri Bottas has been cleared of a five-place grid penalty for the Australian Grand Prix. A recent amendment to the regulations means that penalties are void if they are not served within a12-month window from the offence.

Bottas, a seasoned driver with ten race wins, was penalized in his last racing season with Sauber for a collision. However, during his reserve stint with Mercedes in 2025, the penalty was unserved. Now with Cadillac, a new team in the racing scene, Bottas can start afresh this season.

Despite the relief from the penalty, Bottas and his teammate Sergio Perez may still face challenges in their debut season with Cadillac. Potential issues for Aston Martin could influence their positioning in qualifying. As excitement builds around Cadillac's entry, Bottas's situation highlights the dynamic nature of Formula One's regulatory environment.