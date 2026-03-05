Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions
An Iranian remote-controlled boat carrying explosives targeted the Bahamas-flagged crude oil tanker Sonangol Namibe in Iraqi waters. The first recorded attack in Iraq's exclusive economic zone marks an escalation of threats to commercial vessels in the Gulf, according to Iraqi port security sources.
- Country:
- Iraq
An Iranian remote-controlled boat laden with explosives was used on Thursday to target and damage the Bahamas-flagged crude oil tanker Sonangol Namibe, anchored in Iraqi waters, according to initial assessments from two Iraqi port security sources.
The small boat exploded after hitting the tanker, marking the first recorded attack inside Iraq's exclusive economic zone waters and escalating threats to commercial ships in the Gulf, the sources said.
On Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for attacking a U.S. tanker in the northern part of the Gulf, stating the vessel was on fire.
