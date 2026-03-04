Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock markets showed resilience Wednesday morning, reversing earlier losses, as investors digested news of potential diplomatic engagement between Iran and the U.S., following ongoing conflict involving Israel. A report suggested Iranian officials approached the C.I.A. indirectly, although skepticism remains about immediate conflict resolution.

In response, travel-related stocks, previously under pressure from soaring oil prices, experienced a lift. Delta Airlines saw a 1% premarket jump and Carnival went up by 0.4%. Meanwhile, oil and gas producers like ConocoPhillips recorded minor declines, with ConocoPhillips down 0.2% and Cheniere Energy stable.

Trump's announcement of a U.S. Naval escort for oil convoys through the Strait of Hormuz eased some market fears about potential disruptions. As Wall Street navigated volatility, technology stocks rebounded; Nvidia grew 1.4%, and major indices like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all opened the day in positive territory.

