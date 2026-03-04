Left Menu

Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock index futures saw a slight recovery on Wednesday as investors weighed reports suggesting potential diplomatic moves between Iran and the U.S. amid ongoing conflict with Israel. Travel stocks rose on easing oil price fears, while technology stocks bounced back after a volatile market period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:48 IST
U.S. stock markets showed resilience Wednesday morning, reversing earlier losses, as investors digested news of potential diplomatic engagement between Iran and the U.S., following ongoing conflict involving Israel. A report suggested Iranian officials approached the C.I.A. indirectly, although skepticism remains about immediate conflict resolution.

In response, travel-related stocks, previously under pressure from soaring oil prices, experienced a lift. Delta Airlines saw a 1% premarket jump and Carnival went up by 0.4%. Meanwhile, oil and gas producers like ConocoPhillips recorded minor declines, with ConocoPhillips down 0.2% and Cheniere Energy stable.

Trump's announcement of a U.S. Naval escort for oil convoys through the Strait of Hormuz eased some market fears about potential disruptions. As Wall Street navigated volatility, technology stocks rebounded; Nvidia grew 1.4%, and major indices like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all opened the day in positive territory.

