Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

Raijor Dal declared its first list of 11 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, amidst complex negotiations with their former ally Congress. The list features a notable defector, Abdur Rashid Mandal, securing the Goalpara East seat. Both parties contest the Margherita constituency, signaling intense electoral rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic announcement, opposition party Raijor Dal has unveiled its first slate of 11 candidates for the impending Assam Assembly elections. The declaration follows closely on the heels of the Congress' announcement of their 42 nominees.

Initially part of a larger Congress-led coalition, Raijor Dal is yet to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement with Congress, leading to competitive overlaps such as in the Margherita constituency where both fielded candidates.

Significantly, current Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, who transitioned to Raijor Dal recently, is highlighted in the list for the Goalpara East constituency. However, Raijor Dal's president, Akhil Gogoi, is notably absent from this initial list, despite his independent victory in Sivasagar during the last polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

