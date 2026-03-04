Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

In a strategic announcement, opposition party Raijor Dal has unveiled its first slate of 11 candidates for the impending Assam Assembly elections. The declaration follows closely on the heels of the Congress' announcement of their 42 nominees.

Initially part of a larger Congress-led coalition, Raijor Dal is yet to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement with Congress, leading to competitive overlaps such as in the Margherita constituency where both fielded candidates.

Significantly, current Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, who transitioned to Raijor Dal recently, is highlighted in the list for the Goalpara East constituency. However, Raijor Dal's president, Akhil Gogoi, is notably absent from this initial list, despite his independent victory in Sivasagar during the last polls.

