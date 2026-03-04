Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat
The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a warning regarding potential U.S.-Israeli air strikes targeting Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Explosions have been reported near the plant, complicating the International Atomic Energy Agency's monitoring efforts. Russia urges the agency to provide an objective assessment of the nuclear risks involved.
- Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry raised alarms on Wednesday about the potential threat of U.S.-Israeli air strikes on Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Reports indicate that explosions are being heard just kilometers away from the facility.
Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokesperson, highlighted during a Moscow news briefing that the ongoing bombing campaign is significantly obstructing the UN nuclear watchdog's capacity to monitor the unfolding situation.
In light of these events, Russia is urging the International Atomic Energy Agency to deliver an impartial evaluation of the nuclear hazards posed by the military operations carried out by the U.S. and Israel.
