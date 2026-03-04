Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Tensions

The Gulf defense ministries have released data outlining the significant number of drones and missiles allegedly launched by Iran towards Gulf territories, following the onset of the U.S.-Israeli air offensive against Iran.

The United Arab Emirates reported that 189 ballistic missiles were detected, with 175 intercepted. Additionally, out of 941 drones detected, 876 were intercepted. In Qatar, defense forces intercepted 98 of the 101 ballistic missiles detected, alongside 24 of the 39 drones identified.

Bahrain destroyed 73 missiles and 91 drones, while Kuwait reported successful interceptions of 178 ballistic missiles and 384 drones. Notably, specific figures for Saudi Arabia and Oman were not disclosed, raising questions about their defense responses in the heightened regional tensions.

