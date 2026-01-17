Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Women Fall Short Against Tough Bowling

Mumbai Indians Women, chasing a target of 188 runs in 20 overs, struggled against adept bowling. Despite Amelia Kerr's 49 and Amanjot Kaur's quickfire 41, they managed only 165 for six. Bowlers Gaud, Pandey, and Ecclestone were key in defending their target with disciplined performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:38 IST
In a gripping contest, Mumbai Indians Women faced a challenging target of 188 runs. Their innings began with early wickets, placing pressure on the middle order.

Amelia Kerr remained resilient, scoring an unbeaten 49, while Amanjot Kaur contributed a lively 41, but their efforts fell short.

Key bowling performances from Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, and Sophie Ecclestone dismantled the batting lineup, securing a victory by restricting them to 165 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

