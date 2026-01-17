Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Women Fall Short Against Tough Bowling

In a gripping contest, Mumbai Indians Women faced a challenging target of 188 runs. Their innings began with early wickets, placing pressure on the middle order.

Amelia Kerr remained resilient, scoring an unbeaten 49, while Amanjot Kaur contributed a lively 41, but their efforts fell short.

Key bowling performances from Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, and Sophie Ecclestone dismantled the batting lineup, securing a victory by restricting them to 165 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)