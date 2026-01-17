BJP's Path to Leadership: Upcoming National President Elections
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP convened to discuss the election process for the party's national president. Scheduled for January, the election is part of the Sangathan Parv, an ongoing nationwide organizational effort. The process emphasizes discipline, inclusiveness, and engagement from the grassroots to the national level.
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP convened on Saturday to deliberate on the forthcoming voting process for electing the party's national president, according to a party spokesperson.
The meeting, which brought together national and state council members, occurred at the Trikuta Nagar party headquarters and formed part of the ongoing organizational elections under the banner of "Sangathan Parv," the spokesperson stated.
The BJP announced the schedule for the national president election, with nominations slated for January 19, and the declaration of the new chief set for the following day, emphasizing a transparent and participatory electoral process.
