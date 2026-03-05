Tanker Explosion Rocks Waters Near Kuwait: No Fire, Crew Safe

A tanker anchored near Kuwait has reported a major explosion on its port side, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The incident, which caused the vessel to take on water, was observed 30 nautical miles southeast of Kuwait's Mubarak Al Kabeer port.

The tanker's master witnessed a small craft departing the area following the explosion. Oil was reported leaking into the water from a cargo tank, potentially endangering the environment, though no fires were recorded and the crew remained unharmed.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry confirmed the explosion occurred beyond the nation's territorial waters, at least 60 kilometers from Mubarak Al Kabeer port.