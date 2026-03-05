Left Menu

Tanker Explosion Rocks Waters Near Kuwait: No Fire, Crew Safe

A tanker at anchor off Kuwait experienced a significant explosion on its port side, resulting in water ingress. A small craft was seen leaving the area after the blast. There is an oil leak but no fires, with the crew reported safe. The explosion occurred outside Kuwait's territorial waters.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tanker anchored near Kuwait has reported a major explosion on its port side, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The incident, which caused the vessel to take on water, was observed 30 nautical miles southeast of Kuwait's Mubarak Al Kabeer port.

The tanker's master witnessed a small craft departing the area following the explosion. Oil was reported leaking into the water from a cargo tank, potentially endangering the environment, though no fires were recorded and the crew remained unharmed.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry confirmed the explosion occurred beyond the nation's territorial waters, at least 60 kilometers from Mubarak Al Kabeer port.

