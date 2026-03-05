Left Menu

Conflict Escalates: Middle East on the Brink of a Wider War

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East escalated as Iran launched missiles at Israel, retaliating against American and Israeli military operations targeting Iranian assets. Amidst the chaos, Iran mourned its late Supreme Leader. The volatile situation has disrupted global oil supplies, further complicating an already fraught geopolitical landscape.

Updated: 05-03-2026 07:07 IST
Iran launched missiles at Israel early Thursday, escalating the already tense situation in the Middle East as aerial attacks entered their sixth day. This follows an American submarine sinking an Iranian warship and Iran's threats to destroy regional military and economic infrastructure.

Israel, on the offensive, announced the attack shortly after launching strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group. The conflict has intensified following the US and Israel's bombardments on Iranian security forces and sites of power, amidst broader goals of toppling the Iranian government.

The war has already claimed numerous lives, disrupted oil supply, and left thousands stranded. There's no definitive timeline for operations, with shifting plans reflecting an open-ended conflict. In response, Iran's paramilitary forces have issued severe retaliatory threats, further destabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

