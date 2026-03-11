Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Powers Ahead with Greenfield Battery Facility in Chennai

Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, is investing up to Rs 500 crore in a new battery pack manufacturing facility near Chennai. This strategic move aims to strengthen the domestic electric vehicle ecosystem and align with India's sustainability goals.

A significant investment of up to Rs 500 crore by Ashok Leyland marks a major leap in the field of electric mobility. The commercial vehicle manufacturer announced the development of a new battery pack manufacturing facility near Chennai, underscoring the Hinduja Group's commitment to building a strong domestic EV ecosystem.

The groundbreaking ceremony held at Pillaipakkam is part of an ongoing effort by the company to support India's sustainability goals. It aligns with Tamil Nadu's Electric Vehicle Policy 2023 and the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage, aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The new plant will not only localize EV battery pack production but also serve as a cornerstone in Ashok Leyland's strategic investment under an MOU signed in September 2025, according to Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja.

