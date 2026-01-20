Diplomatic Dialogues: Sisi and Trump at Davos
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and President Donald Trump are set to meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This marks their first encounter since the U.S. launched the second phase of its Gaza peace plan. They previously met in Sharm el-Sheikh for a ceasefire summit.
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is scheduled to engage in discussions with U.S President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as confirmed by Egypt's presidency.
This marks the first official meeting between the two leaders since the United States initiated the second phase of its initiative to resolve the conflict in Gaza. The leaders previously convened in Sharm el-Sheikh in October during a summit orchestrated by Egypt to propose a ceasefire agreement intended to end the Gaza war.
Additionally, on Friday, Trump indicated his willingness to renew U.S. mediation efforts between Egypt and Ethiopia to address the contentious issue of the Ethiopian dam, which poses a significant threat to essential water supplies for both Egypt and Sudan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sisi
- Trump
- Davos
- World Economic Forum
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Sharm el-Sheikh
- Egypt
- Ethiopian dam
- mediation
ALSO READ
European Skepticism Grows Over U.S.-Led Gaza Coordination Centre
Forced Evacuations Resurface: Israeli Forces Demand Gaza Withdrawal Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Trump Invites Putin to Participate in Gaza Peace Initiative
US may announce members of Gaza Board of Peace during World Economic Forum: Report
Global Leaders Invited to Join Trump's Gaza Peace Board