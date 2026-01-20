Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Sisi and Trump at Davos

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and President Donald Trump are set to meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This marks their first encounter since the U.S. launched the second phase of its Gaza peace plan. They previously met in Sharm el-Sheikh for a ceasefire summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:36 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Sisi and Trump at Davos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is scheduled to engage in discussions with U.S President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as confirmed by Egypt's presidency.

This marks the first official meeting between the two leaders since the United States initiated the second phase of its initiative to resolve the conflict in Gaza. The leaders previously convened in Sharm el-Sheikh in October during a summit orchestrated by Egypt to propose a ceasefire agreement intended to end the Gaza war.

Additionally, on Friday, Trump indicated his willingness to renew U.S. mediation efforts between Egypt and Ethiopia to address the contentious issue of the Ethiopian dam, which poses a significant threat to essential water supplies for both Egypt and Sudan.

TRENDING

1
Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

 Indonesia
2
Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

 Global
3
Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

 South Sudan
4
Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026