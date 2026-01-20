Diplomatic Dialogues: Sisi and Trump at Davos

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is scheduled to engage in discussions with U.S President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as confirmed by Egypt's presidency.

This marks the first official meeting between the two leaders since the United States initiated the second phase of its initiative to resolve the conflict in Gaza. The leaders previously convened in Sharm el-Sheikh in October during a summit orchestrated by Egypt to propose a ceasefire agreement intended to end the Gaza war.

Additionally, on Friday, Trump indicated his willingness to renew U.S. mediation efforts between Egypt and Ethiopia to address the contentious issue of the Ethiopian dam, which poses a significant threat to essential water supplies for both Egypt and Sudan.