Left Menu

Nitin Nabin Inspires the Youth for Political Engagement

New BJP president Nitin Nabin urges youth to engage in politics to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. He emphasizes the need for dedication, recognizing the BJP's watchtower is strong enough to note every effort, and calls for active participation from party workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:30 IST
Nitin Nabin Inspires the Youth for Political Engagement
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, the newly elected BJP president, has called upon the nation's youth to step into the political arena to help actualize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition of transforming India into a developed nation. Speaking at the BJP headquarters after his appointment as the party's 12th national president, Nabin assured supporters their efforts would not go unnoticed by the party's robust 'watchtower.'

Nabin highlighted the upcoming assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, urging BJP leaders and workers to defend 'Sanatan traditions and faith.' He emphasized the importance of youth participation in 'positive politics,' noting that the path to political influence is a marathon that requires stamina and dedication, not shortcuts.

Asserting the party's vigilance on demographic shifts in key states, Nabin criticized opposition parties over recent controversies. He affirmed that the BJP would continue to resist attempts to challenge traditional practices like the Karthigai Deepam festival and refuted claims made against iconic symbols like Ram Setu. The BJP aims to strengthen its leadership in the upcoming elections with determined efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Acquits Man in Attempted Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence

Delhi Court Acquits Man in Attempted Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence

 India
2
India's Elevator Industry Advocates for 'One Nation, One Lift Law'

India's Elevator Industry Advocates for 'One Nation, One Lift Law'

 India
3
Trade Tensions Send Markets Into a Downward Spiral

Trade Tensions Send Markets Into a Downward Spiral

 Global
4
Sleeper Bus Tragedy: 16 Injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

Sleeper Bus Tragedy: 16 Injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026