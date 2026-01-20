Nitin Nabin Inspires the Youth for Political Engagement

Nitin Nabin, the newly elected BJP president, has called upon the nation's youth to step into the political arena to help actualize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition of transforming India into a developed nation. Speaking at the BJP headquarters after his appointment as the party's 12th national president, Nabin assured supporters their efforts would not go unnoticed by the party's robust 'watchtower.'

Nabin highlighted the upcoming assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, urging BJP leaders and workers to defend 'Sanatan traditions and faith.' He emphasized the importance of youth participation in 'positive politics,' noting that the path to political influence is a marathon that requires stamina and dedication, not shortcuts.

Asserting the party's vigilance on demographic shifts in key states, Nabin criticized opposition parties over recent controversies. He affirmed that the BJP would continue to resist attempts to challenge traditional practices like the Karthigai Deepam festival and refuted claims made against iconic symbols like Ram Setu. The BJP aims to strengthen its leadership in the upcoming elections with determined efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)