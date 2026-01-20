Left Menu

SIT Intensifies Probe in Sukhwant Singh Suicide Case, Police Officers Questioned

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Uttarakhand escalates its investigation into the Sukhwant Singh suicide case by issuing notices to high-ranking police officers and examining financial and legal records related to alleged land fraud. A five-member SIT has been convened to ensure a thorough, unbiased inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:43 IST
Official logo of Uttarakhand Police (File Photo/X/Uttarakhand Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its investigation into the Sukhwant Singh suicide case, issuing notices to Udham Singh Nagar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Manikant Mishra, and several sub-inspectors. The SIT seeks to question them in light of social media videos and victim's family statements.

To uncover potential land fraud involving the deceased, the SIT has extended notices to the Registrar, Tehsil offices, and various banks for relevant records. They aim to authenticate transactions and documents, crucial for their investigation. SIT member and Champawat SP Ajay Ganpati confirmed the seizure of all related records for a detailed examination.

Formed under Inspector General of Police, Nilesh Anand Bharne, the three-member SIT is meticulously reviewing evidence, including the case diary, post-mortem report, and the deceased's mobile phone, which heads to the FSL. In pursuit of transparency, 12 police personnel faced immediate suspension and transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

