SIT Intensifies Probe in Sukhwant Singh Suicide Case, Police Officers Questioned

The Uttarakhand government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its investigation into the Sukhwant Singh suicide case, issuing notices to Udham Singh Nagar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Manikant Mishra, and several sub-inspectors. The SIT seeks to question them in light of social media videos and victim's family statements.

To uncover potential land fraud involving the deceased, the SIT has extended notices to the Registrar, Tehsil offices, and various banks for relevant records. They aim to authenticate transactions and documents, crucial for their investigation. SIT member and Champawat SP Ajay Ganpati confirmed the seizure of all related records for a detailed examination.

Formed under Inspector General of Police, Nilesh Anand Bharne, the three-member SIT is meticulously reviewing evidence, including the case diary, post-mortem report, and the deceased's mobile phone, which heads to the FSL. In pursuit of transparency, 12 police personnel faced immediate suspension and transfer.

