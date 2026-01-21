Ecuador's Alarming Rise in Murder Rate: A 30.4% Surge in 2025

Ecuador has witnessed a troubling surge in its murder rate, with a 30.4% increase reported for 2025 compared to the year before, according to the country's interior ministry.

The ministry's data reveal that the majority of these homicides were concentrated in Guayas province, an area that hosts Ecuador's most populous city.

This stark rise in violent crime is raising concerns among citizens and officials, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to combat violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)