Left Menu

Ecuador's Alarming Rise in Murder Rate: A 30.4% Surge in 2025

Ecuador experienced a significant 30.4% increase in murders in 2025 compared to the previous year. The country's interior ministry reported that the majority of these incidents occurred in Guayas province, which includes Ecuador's largest city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:39 IST
Ecuador's Alarming Rise in Murder Rate: A 30.4% Surge in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador has witnessed a troubling surge in its murder rate, with a 30.4% increase reported for 2025 compared to the year before, according to the country's interior ministry.

The ministry's data reveal that the majority of these homicides were concentrated in Guayas province, an area that hosts Ecuador's most populous city.

This stark rise in violent crime is raising concerns among citizens and officials, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to combat violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026