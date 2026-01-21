Ecuador's Alarming Rise in Murder Rate: A 30.4% Surge in 2025
Ecuador experienced a significant 30.4% increase in murders in 2025 compared to the previous year. The country's interior ministry reported that the majority of these incidents occurred in Guayas province, which includes Ecuador's largest city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:39 IST
- Country:
- Ecuador
Ecuador has witnessed a troubling surge in its murder rate, with a 30.4% increase reported for 2025 compared to the year before, according to the country's interior ministry.
The ministry's data reveal that the majority of these homicides were concentrated in Guayas province, an area that hosts Ecuador's most populous city.
This stark rise in violent crime is raising concerns among citizens and officials, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to combat violence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)