Japan's Nuclear Resurgence: Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Returns Online

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan, dormant since 2012, is set to restart, amidst public safety concerns. Amidst economic benefits, local skepticism persists due to TEPCO's past safety issues. Japan aims to expand nuclear energy, emphasizing new and remodeled reactors as part of a stable energy strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:39 IST
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in north-central Japan is set to restart operations on Wednesday. This marks the first time it will be active since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Resource-poor Japan is increasing its reliance on atomic energy to meet significant electricity demands.

Despite the potential economic and employment benefits, locals remain concerned about nuclear safety. TEPCO, the company behind both the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa and Fukushima Daiichi plants, has faced ongoing criticism for its safety practices following the Fukushima incident.

The return of reactor No. 6 is considered significant for TEPCO amid Japan's shifting energy policies. The government aims to reintegrate nuclear power into its energy mix, reversing post-Fukushima phaseout policies in response to global energy demands and costs.

