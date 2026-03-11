Iran's World Cup Dilemma: Safety Concerns Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali has cast doubt on the national team's participation in the upcoming World Cup, citing safety concerns following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid ongoing tensions with the United States.

The Iranian official, in a state television interview, expressed fears for the safety of the players if they travel to the US where the tournament is being co-hosted with Canada and Mexico. The Iranian team is scheduled to play matches in California and Seattle.

Despite assurances from FIFA and US President Donald Trump that Iran will be permitted to participate, Donyamali emphasized the perceived threat due to hostile US actions against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)