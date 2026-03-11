Left Menu

Iran's World Cup Dilemma: Safety Concerns Amid Rising Tensions

Iran’s participation in the upcoming World Cup is uncertain following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei due to tensions with the US. Iran's Sports Minister claims the national team players' safety is at risk. Despite US officials' assurances, Iran challenges tournament safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:40 IST
Iran's World Cup Dilemma: Safety Concerns Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali has cast doubt on the national team's participation in the upcoming World Cup, citing safety concerns following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid ongoing tensions with the United States.

The Iranian official, in a state television interview, expressed fears for the safety of the players if they travel to the US where the tournament is being co-hosted with Canada and Mexico. The Iranian team is scheduled to play matches in California and Seattle.

Despite assurances from FIFA and US President Donald Trump that Iran will be permitted to participate, Donyamali emphasized the perceived threat due to hostile US actions against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026