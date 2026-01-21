Gujarat Advances Wildlife Conservation Efforts with National Program Inclusion

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the 26th meeting of the State Wildlife Board in Gandhinagar revealed significant strides in wildlife conservation. The Jessore Sloth Bear Sanctuary in Banaskantha has now been incorporated into the National Program for Bear Conservation as informed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Details provided by the Chief Minister's Office highlight the observation of a tiger at Ratanmahal Sanctuary, suggesting a potential permanent settlement. The meeting, attended by Forest and Environment Minister Arjunbhai Modhwadia and Minister of State Pravin Mali, emphasized training communities for tiger conservation, in partnership with the NTCA, while maintaining an eco-friendly tourism policy.

Proposals for infrastructure initiatives such as roads and renewable energy in and around sanctuaries were brought to the table, aiming for sustainable development. Key discussions centered on formulating a strategy for managing Gujarat's increasing leopard population. Contributions were made by MLAs and environmental experts, directing the future steps for the state's wildlife conservation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)