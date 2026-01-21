Italy's Economic 'Doping' from Milano Cortina 2026

Italy anticipates a significant economic boost from investments tied to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, with expectations that the event will catalyze long-awaited infrastructure projects.

At a Rome event, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti expressed hope that Olympic investments, particularly in transport, will aid economic growth.

The government predicts the event to attract 2 million visitors, generating long-term benefits through tourism and improved infrastructure, despite facing delays and cost overruns on key projects.

