Left Menu

EbixCash's Buyforex Lands PSP Approval in GIFT IFSC: A Milestone for Global Payments

EbixCash World Money, a renowned player in the realm of international payments, has received in-principle approval for its subsidiary Buyforex to act as a Payment Service Provider in GIFT IFSC. This achievement sets the stage for enhanced cross-border payment capabilities, reinforcing India's vision to become a global financial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

EbixCash World Money has achieved a significant milestone with its subsidiary Buyforex obtaining in-principle approval to operate as a Payment Service Provider at GIFT IFSC. Granted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority, this approval marks the first for an Authorised Dealer Category-II entity in the competitive financial landscape.

Buyforex will now provide four essential payment services including account issuance, e-money issuance, merchant acquisition, and cross-border fund transfers, all under a regulated framework designed to bolster India's position as a key player in global finance. EbixCash CEO Mr. T C Guruprasad celebrated the approval, emphasizing its alignment with compliance-led growth and international scalability.

This strategic approval not only strengthens EbixCash's footprint in the payment services market but also supports the vision to transform GIFT IFSC into a premier financial hub. With comprehensive technology-driven solutions, the company is well poised to support global commerce using India's regulatory landscape as a springboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis Titans Triumph at Thrilling Australian Open

Tennis Titans Triumph at Thrilling Australian Open

 Global
2
Intense Anti-Naxal Operation in Jharkhand: CRPF's CoBRA Units in Action

Intense Anti-Naxal Operation in Jharkhand: CRPF's CoBRA Units in Action

 India
3
Denmark Stands Firm: Greenland's Sovereignty Sparks Global Debate

Denmark Stands Firm: Greenland's Sovereignty Sparks Global Debate

 Denmark
4
Governor Gehlot's Abrupt Exit Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka

Governor Gehlot's Abrupt Exit Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026