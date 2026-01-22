Nestle's $60 Million Investment Boost in Pakistan
Nestle Pakistan Ltd is set to infuse an additional $60 million into its operations in Pakistan, as revealed by the Pakistan Finance Ministry at the Davos conference. This strategic investment is aimed at expanding Nestle's footprint within the country, signaling a boost in local operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:22 IST
At the prestigious Davos conference, the Pakistan Finance Ministry announced Nestle Pakistan Ltd's plan to bolster its presence by injecting an additional $60 million into the country.
This significant investment is part of Nestle's broader strategy to expand its operations and enhance its footprint within Pakistan.
The infusion of capital is expected to drive economic growth, reflecting Nestle's commitment to strengthening its ties with the local market.
(With inputs from agencies.)