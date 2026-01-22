PNB Housing Finance Shares Plunge Despite Profit Increase
Shares of PNB Housing Finance dropped 10% after disappointing investor reactions to its December 2025 results. Despite an 8% rise in net profit and increased interest income, the company's stock hit its lower circuit on BSE and NSE. Broader markets showed gains during mid-session trading.
On Thursday, PNB Housing Finance witnessed its shares tumble by 10% on the stock markets following uninspiring December quarter results that left investors unimpressed.
Despite seeing an 8% increase in net profit to Rs 520.35 crore, and a rise in interest income to Rs 2,019.39 crore, the company's stock reached its lower circuit limit on both BSE and NSE.
While PNB Housing Finance shares faced downward pressure, the broader markets displayed buoyancy, with BSE Sensex gaining 125.73 points to reach 82,035.36, and NSE Nifty rising by 78.90 points to 25,236.40 in mid-session trades.
