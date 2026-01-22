PNB Housing Finance Shares Plunge Despite Profit Increase

On Thursday, PNB Housing Finance witnessed its shares tumble by 10% on the stock markets following uninspiring December quarter results that left investors unimpressed.

Despite seeing an 8% increase in net profit to Rs 520.35 crore, and a rise in interest income to Rs 2,019.39 crore, the company's stock reached its lower circuit limit on both BSE and NSE.

While PNB Housing Finance shares faced downward pressure, the broader markets displayed buoyancy, with BSE Sensex gaining 125.73 points to reach 82,035.36, and NSE Nifty rising by 78.90 points to 25,236.40 in mid-session trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)