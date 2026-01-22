Odisha Launches Landmark 'Subhadra Yojana' Empowering Over 4.57 Lakh Women

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has inaugurated the Subhadra Yojana, disbursing over Rs 315 crore to more than 4.57 lakh women beneficiaries. The scheme, celebrated as the state's most substantial women-centric initiative since independence, promises Rs 50,000 to each woman over five years.

Majhi hailed this effort as a landmark initiative to improve the socio-economic conditions of women in the state. Under the scheme, women aged 21 to 60 receive Rs 10,000 annually, distributed in two installments. Beneficiaries are also issued a Subhadra Card, which functions as an ATM-cum-debit card, promoting digital financial empowerment.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous BJD administration for neglecting women's empowerment and assured that the Subhadra Yojana would ameliorate livelihoods through targeted financial inclusion. The government has allocated Rs 89,000 crore for women-centric schemes in the upcoming fiscal cycle, emphasizing its commitment to gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)