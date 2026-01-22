U.S. Affirms Commitment to U.S.-EU Trade Pact

The United States remains committed to the U.S.-EU trade agreement, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick affirmed. His statement followed a meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic in Davos.

Lutnick emphasized the resilience of U.S.-EU relations, underscoring the importance of their deep-rooted ties, despite prevailing global challenges.

He stressed the dedication to maintaining and implementing the bilateral trade accord, showcasing unwavering support for transatlantic cooperation amid evolving international headlines.

