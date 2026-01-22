Left Menu

U.S. Affirms Commitment to U.S.-EU Trade Pact

The U.S. continues to uphold the U.S.-EU trade agreement, as affirmed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. This came after a meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic in Davos, reinforcing the significance of enduring U.S.-Europe ties amidst ongoing discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States remains committed to the U.S.-EU trade agreement, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick affirmed. His statement followed a meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic in Davos.

Lutnick emphasized the resilience of U.S.-EU relations, underscoring the importance of their deep-rooted ties, despite prevailing global challenges.

He stressed the dedication to maintaining and implementing the bilateral trade accord, showcasing unwavering support for transatlantic cooperation amid evolving international headlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

