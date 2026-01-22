U.S. Affirms Commitment to U.S.-EU Trade Pact
The U.S. continues to uphold the U.S.-EU trade agreement, as affirmed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. This came after a meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic in Davos, reinforcing the significance of enduring U.S.-Europe ties amidst ongoing discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States remains committed to the U.S.-EU trade agreement, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick affirmed. His statement followed a meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic in Davos.
Lutnick emphasized the resilience of U.S.-EU relations, underscoring the importance of their deep-rooted ties, despite prevailing global challenges.
He stressed the dedication to maintaining and implementing the bilateral trade accord, showcasing unwavering support for transatlantic cooperation amid evolving international headlines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macron says European Union ''should not hesitate'' to use anti-coercion mechanism in face of Greenland tariff threats, reports AP.
European Union's top official questions US President Donald Trump's trustworthiness over Greenland tariff threat, reports AP.
European Union and Mercosur sign major deal to create one of world's biggest free trade zones after 25 years of talks, reports AP.