Odisha's Bold Step Toward Climate-Resilient Farming

The Odisha government signed a memorandum with international research organizations to implement the Odisha Agriculture Drought Mitigation Programme. With a Rs 141.50 crore initiative under the National Drought Mitigation Project, the program aims to promote climate-resilient farming and improve crop yields in vulnerable regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha state government has inked a significant memorandum of agreement with international research giants to tackle drought challenges through the Odisha Agriculture Drought Mitigation Programme (OADMP). This initiative, announced at the Krushi Odisha-2026 conclave, sets the stage for promoting climate-resilient farming techniques in areas prone to drought.

The agreement, signed by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment with prominent institutions like ICRISAT and IRRI, represents a Rs 141.50 crore investment aimed at moving from reactive disaster relief to a proactive, science-based resilience model. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo emphasized the comprehensive reach of the program, ensuring wide-scale benefits through existing state and central schemes.

With a focus on raising crop yields and cropping intensity, the program introduces drought-tolerant seed varieties and water recharge systems. Additionally, it empowers local communities by enhancing access to mechanization and high-value markets, supported by improved cold storage infrastructure. The Krushi Odisha-2026 conclave also highlighted Odisha's progress in food grain production, now surpassing national averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

