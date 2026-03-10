Harvesting the Sun: India's Solar-Driven Farming Revolution

India is set to unveil an upgraded version of the PM KUSUM Yojana, aiming to merge agricultural practices with renewable energy production. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced this development, highlighting the dual benefits of generating solar power while farming on the same land.

The scheme, initiated in 2019 with a financial outlay of Rs 34,422 crore, seeks to enhance the use of renewable energy within the agricultural sector, ultimately slashing irrigation expenses by adding 34,800 MW of solar capacity by 2026. More than 10 lakh standalone solar pumps and over 13 lakh grid-connected pumps have been solarised nationwide.

Joshi relayed these plans during the 4th National Agro-RE Summit, revealing ambitions for PM KUSUM 2.0, which will feature an allocation for a 10 GW agri-PV component. This innovative model will foster decentralised renewable energy production in rural areas, marking a significant step toward sustainable agriculture.