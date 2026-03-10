Left Menu

Harvesting the Sun: India's Solar-Driven Farming Revolution

India plans to revamp the PM KUSUM Yojana, integrating renewable energy with farming. This initiative, originally launched in 2019, encourages solar energy use in agriculture to reduce irrigation costs. A new phase, PM KUSUM 2.0, aims for higher solar capacity and improved targets, fostering sustainable rural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:22 IST
Harvesting the Sun: India's Solar-Driven Farming Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to unveil an upgraded version of the PM KUSUM Yojana, aiming to merge agricultural practices with renewable energy production. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced this development, highlighting the dual benefits of generating solar power while farming on the same land.

The scheme, initiated in 2019 with a financial outlay of Rs 34,422 crore, seeks to enhance the use of renewable energy within the agricultural sector, ultimately slashing irrigation expenses by adding 34,800 MW of solar capacity by 2026. More than 10 lakh standalone solar pumps and over 13 lakh grid-connected pumps have been solarised nationwide.

Joshi relayed these plans during the 4th National Agro-RE Summit, revealing ambitions for PM KUSUM 2.0, which will feature an allocation for a 10 GW agri-PV component. This innovative model will foster decentralised renewable energy production in rural areas, marking a significant step toward sustainable agriculture.

TRENDING

1
Senate Confirms General Rudd: Navigating Leadership in Cybersecurity

Senate Confirms General Rudd: Navigating Leadership in Cybersecurity

 Global
2
Press Freedom Crumbles in the Americas: A Dire 2025 Report

Press Freedom Crumbles in the Americas: A Dire 2025 Report

 Colombia
3
Ukraine's Expertise in Drone Warfare Now Aiding Gulf States

Ukraine's Expertise in Drone Warfare Now Aiding Gulf States

 Global
4
Gujarat Launches Comprehensive Asset Safety Monitoring System

Gujarat Launches Comprehensive Asset Safety Monitoring System

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026