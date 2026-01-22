Left Menu

Odisha's Ambitious Irrigation Vision: 15 Lakh Hectares in Five Years

Odisha aims to expand irrigation facilities to an additional 15 lakh hectares in the next five years, highlighting proper water management for economic growth. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasizes major irrigation projects and innovative methods, targeting irrigating 90% of cultivable land by 2036 to boost farmers' incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:38 IST
Odisha is targeting the expansion of irrigation facilities over an additional 15 lakh hectares within the next five years, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. He stressed the importance of efficient water management as a cornerstone for the state's economic progress.

Addressing an event for the state-level Pani Panchayat fortnight, Majhi revealed plans for major, medium, and minor projects, including lift irrigation and mega lift schemes. He noted the current involvement of 40,380 Pani Panchayats across 24.12 lakh hectares, advocating for their role in equitable water distribution.

The Chief Minister also discussed ongoing projects and future vision to irrigate over 90% of cultivable lands by 2036. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo emphasized improving market access for farmers to boost incomes through crop diversification and export strategies.

