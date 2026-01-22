Left Menu

Elon Musk's Vision: Robots, Solar Power, and Technology Triumphs at Davos

Elon Musk made a significant entry into Davos, addressing U.S. solar tariffs and Tesla's future plans, including humanoid robot sales and self-driving tech approvals. He emphasized the potential of solar power in the U.S. and shared insights on AI and reusable rockets, highlighting his futuristic vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:50 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk made a notable appearance at Davos, presenting critical perspectives on U.S. solar tariffs and outlining ambitious goals for Tesla, such as the sale of humanoid robots in the coming year and the anticipated approval of self-driving technology in Europe within weeks.

In an interview with World Economic Forum interim co-chair Larry Fink, Musk discussed the prospects of robots and AI, alongside economic benefits from reusable rockets. The discussion also ventured into Musk's interests in science fiction and his increasing prominence, especially his influence on U.S. policy and leadership of significant firms.

Dismissing protectionist views on renewable energy, Musk advocated for the potential of solar energy to satisfy U.S. electricity needs. He criticized high solar tariffs as obstacles to economic deployment, in contrast to Trump's fossil fuel-focused strategy. Musk also looked forward to Tesla achieving a milestone with its Full Self-Driving system's approval outside the U.S., predicting robots will soon outnumber humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

