Bowlers Battle in a Batter's World: T20 World Cup 2025 Highlights

The T20 World Cup 2025 showcased exceptional batting prowess, setting new records with a surge in sixes and high scores. Despite challenges, bowlers like India's Jasprit Bumrah showcased elite skills. The tournament's digital viewership reached unprecedented heights, emphasizing the growing global appeal of high-scoring cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent Twenty20 World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka has redefined cricket's scoring limits, culminating in a batter-dominated contest. The four-week tournament witnessed a staggering 780 sixes hit, a 50% increase from its previous edition, marking a transformative phase for the format.

India emerged as champions, consistently breaching the 200-run mark, thrilling fans with their aggressive play. Despite an imbalance favoring batters, as noted by former England captain Michael Vaughan, the excitement for high-scoring games dominated discussions. New Zealand's coach, Rob Walter, emphasized entertainment value's role in shaping cricket trends.

The India-England semi-final in Mumbai achieved record-breaking digital viewership figures, highlighting the sport's immense popularity. Bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, however, proved that skillful performances can still curb scoring. The tournament reflects a cricketing future where power-hitting meets evolving bowling tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

