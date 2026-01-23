Juniper Green Energy Launches 100-MWh Battery Storage in Rajasthan

In a significant development for renewable energy storage, Juniper Green Energy has commenced operations of a 100-MWh battery energy storage project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The project, executed through Juniper Green Cosmic Private Limited, began commercial activities following approval from the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC) on January 23, 2026.

This strategic move signifies a major step forward in the storage capabilities of renewable energy in the region, potentially influencing future energy management and sustainability initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)