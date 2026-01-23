Left Menu

Alt Launches India's First Regulated Private Credit Platform: 'Alt Credit'

Alt introduces 'Alt Credit', India's first regulated platform offering individual investors access to high yield, secure real estate and corporate credit opportunities. SEBI-registered, it seeks to democratize private credit investing, historically limited to institutions. Led by Mayuresh Saoji, it combines technology and regulation for a transformative investment experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Alt, a leader in alternative investments, has unveiled 'Alt Credit', a pioneering platform offering individuals proprietary access to high yield real estate and corporate credit options. Registered with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it strives to democratize private credit opportunities typically exclusive to institutional investors.

At the helm is Mayuresh Saoji, bringing over 18 years of expertise, emphasizing a disciplined approach toward underwriting, risk management, and investor oversight. Alt Credit promises diverse credit instruments, yielding between 10-18% and backed by prime real estate, convertible into listed, tradeable forms for liquidity and transparency.

This development aligns with the booming private credit market in India, which saw USD 9 billion raised in the first half of 2025. Alt leverages its technological and regulatory savvy to offer secure, asset-backed investment opportunities to its growing user base of individual investors, setting a promising precedent in India's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu, Anbumani Ramadoss Sounds DMK's Death Knell

Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu, Anbumani Ramadoss Sounds DMK's Death...

 India
2
Karnataka Congress Suspends Leader Amid Controversy

Karnataka Congress Suspends Leader Amid Controversy

 India
3
Two Unidentified Bodies Found in Jharkhand Under Mysterious Circumstances

Two Unidentified Bodies Found in Jharkhand Under Mysterious Circumstances

 India
4
Sundaram Home Finance Soars with 20% Increase in Profit and Expanding Horizons

Sundaram Home Finance Soars with 20% Increase in Profit and Expanding Horizo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026