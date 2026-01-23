Alt Launches India's First Regulated Private Credit Platform: 'Alt Credit'

Alt, a leader in alternative investments, has unveiled 'Alt Credit', a pioneering platform offering individuals proprietary access to high yield real estate and corporate credit options. Registered with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it strives to democratize private credit opportunities typically exclusive to institutional investors.

At the helm is Mayuresh Saoji, bringing over 18 years of expertise, emphasizing a disciplined approach toward underwriting, risk management, and investor oversight. Alt Credit promises diverse credit instruments, yielding between 10-18% and backed by prime real estate, convertible into listed, tradeable forms for liquidity and transparency.

This development aligns with the booming private credit market in India, which saw USD 9 billion raised in the first half of 2025. Alt leverages its technological and regulatory savvy to offer secure, asset-backed investment opportunities to its growing user base of individual investors, setting a promising precedent in India's financial landscape.

