Karnataka Assembly Chaos: Governor Tension Sparks BJP-Congress Clash

The Karnataka Assembly found itself at the center of a political storm on Friday, as tensions escalated between the BJP and Congress over an incident involving Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The opposition BJP accused Congress legislators of disrespecting the Governor during the legislature's joint sitting on January 22 and called for disciplinary action.

In response, the Congress government countered with allegations that the Governor had violated constitutional norms by choosing not to read the state-prepared address, delivering instead a terse three-line speech. The Governor was further accused of disrespecting the national anthem by exiting the session early, prompting demands for an apology to the Assembly and the public.

The situation intensified as BJP legislators called for an immediate resolution condemning the incident, while the Speaker, U T Khader, said he needed time to consider all aspects before ruling. Exchanges between the parties highlighted ongoing tensions over state and central government relations, framing a broader narrative about governance and protocol.

