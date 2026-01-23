Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Chaos: Governor Tension Sparks BJP-Congress Clash

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed tense moments as the opposition BJP and ruling Congress accused each other of disrespecting the Governor. The BJP demanded action against Congress legislators for shouting slogans at the Governor, while Congress accused him of constitutional violations for not reading the state-prepared address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:52 IST
Karnataka Assembly Chaos: Governor Tension Sparks BJP-Congress Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly found itself at the center of a political storm on Friday, as tensions escalated between the BJP and Congress over an incident involving Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The opposition BJP accused Congress legislators of disrespecting the Governor during the legislature's joint sitting on January 22 and called for disciplinary action.

In response, the Congress government countered with allegations that the Governor had violated constitutional norms by choosing not to read the state-prepared address, delivering instead a terse three-line speech. The Governor was further accused of disrespecting the national anthem by exiting the session early, prompting demands for an apology to the Assembly and the public.

The situation intensified as BJP legislators called for an immediate resolution condemning the incident, while the Speaker, U T Khader, said he needed time to consider all aspects before ruling. Exchanges between the parties highlighted ongoing tensions over state and central government relations, framing a broader narrative about governance and protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

 India
2
Triumphant March: Palghar's Long Stride to Victory

Triumphant March: Palghar's Long Stride to Victory

 India
3
Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

 Nepal
4
Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026