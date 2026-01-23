Left Menu

India Shines Light on Sustainable Energy Journey for Republic Day

India will showcase its advancements in the power sector with a tableau titled 'Prakash Ganga' at the Republic Day parade. The display underscores the country's journey from achieving universal electricity access to becoming a clean energy leader, embodying India's vision for a self-reliant and progressive nation.

India is set to display its transformative progress in the power sector during the upcoming Republic Day parade, according to an official announcement made on Friday. The showcase aims to highlight the country's leadership in clean and sustainable energy.

The Ministry of Power will present a grand tableau named 'Prakash Ganga: Powering an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat' on January 26, 2026. This tableau symbolizes India's journey from achieving universal electricity access to becoming a global clean energy leader.

The theme 'Prakash Ganga', or 'River of Light', represents the continuous flow of power through the interconnected national grid, featuring a robotic smart meter model and wind turbine generators, reflecting the integration of digital technologies for efficient power management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

