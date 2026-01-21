Delhi's Solar Energy Boost: New Reforms to Help Farmers Double Income
Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood announced reforms easing the installation of elevated solar systems on agricultural land. The changes remove the 'Change in Land Use' requirement, enabling farmers to generate electricity and continue farming. The initiative aligns with renewable energy goals and allows monetization of surplus power.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is making strides in solar energy as Power Minister Ashish Sood announced significant regulatory changes, removing the 'Change in Land Use' barrier for elevated solar installations on agricultural lands. This move simplifies procedures and addresses long-standing challenges related to land use, avoiding conflicts with the Delhi Land Reforms Act of 1954.
The decision is poised to benefit farmers enormously, potentially doubling their income by allowing them to generate power while continuing agricultural activities. This reform aligns with the government's broader strategy to enhance renewable energy adoption and decentralize power generation. The changes also facilitate the monetization of excess power through the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission's Virtual and Group Net Metering regulations.
By coordinating with the Delhi Development Authority and various departments, the government aims to position Delhi as a solar energy hub. These reforms will utilize dual land capabilities without compromising food security, aligning Delhi with national and global renewable energy goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
