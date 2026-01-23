Left Menu

Sundaram Home Finance Soars with 20% Increase in Profit and Expanding Horizons

Sundaram Home Finance reported a 20% increase in net profit to Rs 75.14 crore for Q3 2025. The company's disbursements rose to Rs 1,740.79 crore, while its assets under management grew by 18% to Rs 18,880 crore. The Emerging Business segment played a crucial role in this growth trajectory.

Sundaram Home Finance has announced a substantial 20% increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 75.14 crore for the October-December quarter of 2025. This city-based company's profits have surged from Rs 62.56 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The company also reported a rise in disbursements to Rs 1,740.79 crore from the year-ago period of Rs 1,691.86 crore, and its assets under management jumped by 18%, peaking at Rs 18,880 crore as of December 31, 2025. Notably, the Emerging Business segment's disbursements more than doubled.

Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan highlighted the company's dedication to its core home finance business while broadening initiatives in the Emerging Business sector. With plans to expand branch presence, Sundaram Home Finance is eyeing significant potential in smaller towns, aiming for 100 branches and Rs 500 crore in disbursements in Emerging Business by year-end.

