Ukraine Faces New Power Crisis Amid Renewed Russian Strikes

Ukraine's energy infrastructure is under severe strain following intensified Russian air strikes, leading to emergency power outages in most regions. The energy minister described it as the most challenging period since a significant blackout in 2022. Efforts are underway to repair damaged power facilities amid the mounting crisis.

Ukraine's energy situation worsened significantly following recent Russian air attacks, leading to emergency power outages across most regions, according to Kyiv's grid operator on Friday.

This assessment comes after Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal described Thursday as the toughest day for the country's energy system since a major blackout in November 2022, attributed to Russian assaults on the power grid.

Russia has intensified its strikes in recent weeks, severely damaging existing infrastructure and leaving large parts of the population without electricity and heating during cold weather conditions. As a result, several power generation facilities face emergency repairs, Ukrainenergo noted on the Telegram messaging app.

