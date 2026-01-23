Left Menu

12 Companies Ready for IPO Surge with SEBI Approval

A dozen companies, including Infra.Market and Purple Style Labs, have received SEBI's nod to initiate IPOs, seeking to raise substantial funds. The IPOs vary, combining fresh equity issues with offers for sale, signalling a vibrant market entry for sectors like technology and manufacturing.

A report from the markets regulator on Friday revealed that 12 companies, including Hella Infra Market and Purple Style Labs, have secured SEBI's approval to launch initial public offerings (IPOs). These firms represent a diverse range of industries, from construction technology to luxury fashion.

Among these companies, Infra.Market is noteworthy, proposing an IPO valued between Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 5,500 crore. Utilizing SEBI's confidential pre-filing route, the construction material supply giant plans a combination of fresh share issues and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

Other companies in the lineup include Sify Infinit Spaces, with a proposed IPO comprising both fresh equity issues and an OFS, and Purple Style Labs, aiming to raise Rs 660 crore through fresh equity shares. The varied IPO structures highlight strategic approaches across sectors like technology, fashion, and electronics to bolster market presence and financial standing.

