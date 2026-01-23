Danone Recalls Infant Formula Amid Contamination Fears

French food and beverage giant Danone has announced a recall of specific batches of its infant formula products in targeted markets, following a recent contamination scare. The company declared this action as a preventive measure to safeguard consumers.

Danone's statement, released on Friday, emphasized that only a very limited number of batches would be affected. This recall follows similar actions taken earlier in the week, underscoring the company's commitment to maintaining high safety standards.

The recall aims to restore consumer confidence and ensure that any potential health risks associated with the affected products are promptly addressed. Danone continues to work closely with regulatory authorities to resolve the issue efficiently.

