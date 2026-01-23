Left Menu

Danone Recalls Infant Formula Amid Contamination Fears

Danone announced the recall of certain batches of infant formula from specific markets due to contamination concerns. This decision follows a contamination scare earlier in the week, prompting the company to act swiftly to ensure consumer safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French food and beverage giant Danone has announced a recall of specific batches of its infant formula products in targeted markets, following a recent contamination scare. The company declared this action as a preventive measure to safeguard consumers.

Danone's statement, released on Friday, emphasized that only a very limited number of batches would be affected. This recall follows similar actions taken earlier in the week, underscoring the company's commitment to maintaining high safety standards.

The recall aims to restore consumer confidence and ensure that any potential health risks associated with the affected products are promptly addressed. Danone continues to work closely with regulatory authorities to resolve the issue efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

