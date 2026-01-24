Left Menu

Thoothukudi's Bird Census Uncovers Thriving Avian Biodiversity Amidst Changing Habitats

The Thoothukudi district's bird census reveals a thriving avian population, supported by environmental changes. Conducted by ATREE and Muthunagar Nature Trust, the survey tracks migratory and resident bird species across water bodies, salt pans, and wetlands. Recent rain has transformed salt pans into temporary bird habitats, attracting nature enthusiasts.

Aquatic birds in Thoothukudi district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Thoothukudi district has become a focal point for avian research with the commencement of a comprehensive aquatic bird census aimed at evaluating population numbers, species diversity, and habitat conditions. This initiative is a collaborative effort spearheaded by ATREE and the Muthunagar Nature Trust.

The expansive survey spans major water bodies, estuaries, salt pans, and wetlands, focusing on documenting both migratory and resident bird species alongside their behavior and feeding patterns. Key insights will be gained about the impact of environmental shifts on their living conditions, as highlighted by Pearl City Nature Foundation's Thomas Mathipalan.

The survey, now in its 16th year, is witnessing enthusiastic participation from volunteers and nature lovers. Intrigued by the migratory patterns and species seen firsthand, participants, including zoology student Divya, express awe and appreciation for this opportunity. The data will be crucial for future conservation and biodiversity planning efforts, organizers affirm.

Significant rainfall has unexpectedly transformed salt pans near Thoothukudi Harbour into bustling habitats now teeming with bird activity and food due to increased fish and insect populations, attracting both birds and birdwatchers. Large flocks of Rosy Starlings have been observed in aerial formations, underscoring the importance of these temporary habitats.

Ornithological insights reveal that Rosy Starlings migrate from Northwest Asia and Eastern Europe for favorable conditions and food, often found in areas rich in insects. The transformation of Thoothukudi's suburban environments highlights the dynamic interactions between weather patterns and avian migration behaviors, securing future relevance for conservation priorities.

