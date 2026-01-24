Left Menu

Ukraine Slams Missile Strike Amid Peace Talks

Ukraine's Foreign Minister criticized Russian President Putin for allegedly ordering a missile strike during peace talks in Abu Dhabi. He stated that Putin should face a special tribunal rather than peace negotiations due to the 'barbaric' attack, which contradicts efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:03 IST
Ukraine Slams Missile Strike Amid Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister has publicly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of orchestrating a massive missile strike during peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi facilitated by the U.S.

In a sharp statement on social media, Andrii Sybiha argued that such 'barbaric' actions highlight Putin's unsuitability for peace talks.

Sybiha insisted that Putin belongs in front of a special tribunal, not at a negotiation table, as the attack undermines the pursuit of peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026