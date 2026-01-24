Ukraine Slams Missile Strike Amid Peace Talks
Ukraine's Foreign Minister criticized Russian President Putin for allegedly ordering a missile strike during peace talks in Abu Dhabi. He stated that Putin should face a special tribunal rather than peace negotiations due to the 'barbaric' attack, which contradicts efforts for a peaceful resolution.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister has publicly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of orchestrating a massive missile strike during peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi facilitated by the U.S.
In a sharp statement on social media, Andrii Sybiha argued that such 'barbaric' actions highlight Putin's unsuitability for peace talks.
Sybiha insisted that Putin belongs in front of a special tribunal, not at a negotiation table, as the attack undermines the pursuit of peaceful resolutions.
