Ukraine Slams Missile Strike Amid Peace Talks

Ukraine's Foreign Minister has publicly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of orchestrating a massive missile strike during peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi facilitated by the U.S.

In a sharp statement on social media, Andrii Sybiha argued that such 'barbaric' actions highlight Putin's unsuitability for peace talks.

Sybiha insisted that Putin belongs in front of a special tribunal, not at a negotiation table, as the attack undermines the pursuit of peaceful resolutions.

