Major Ragging Scandal in Bengaluru College Sparks Police Action

A severe ragging incident in a Bengaluru college has led to the arrest of three students and a search for 20 more. These senior students allegedly harassed juniors, forcing them to procure alcohol and cigarettes, and physically assaulting them. Legal action is underway following a reported attack on college staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:12 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A severe ragging incident at a college in Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural district, has resulted in a formal complaint against 23 senior students accused of harassing freshmen, according to Karnataka police. In the wake of these allegations, law enforcement has arrested three suspects while continuing the search for others involved.

The accused seniors reportedly subjected first-year BBA and BCA students to relentless ragging, forcing them to fetch alcohol and cigarettes. Moreover, juniors were coerced into standing for extended periods as punishment. Distressed by the maltreatment, some students reported the incidents to college authorities, but when the college Admin Head, Midun Madhavan, intervened, he too faced an attack from the seniors.

Police reported that the seniors allegedly assaulted junior students with iron rods, stones, and wooden sticks during the incidents, and purportedly stole a gold chain from one of the victims. A formal case was lodged at the Devanahalli Police Station under charges of ragging, attempted murder, and criminal intimidation, leading to the arrest of Bilal, Zhiril, and Mishal, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

