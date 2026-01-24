Winter Storm Fern Grounds Air Travel Across U.S.

Air India has announced the cancellation of all its flights scheduled to and from New York and Newark, New Jersey, this Sunday and Monday, citing the advent of a severe winter storm.

Identified as Winter Storm Fern, this weather event is severely disrupting air travel across the United States. Airlines are compelled to cancel numerous flights, caution passengers about potential delays, and issue travel waivers as ice, snow, and fierce winds sweep over significant hubs and regional airports.

The storm's impact has spread through the southern, eastern, and central regions of the country, underlining the importance of monitoring travel advisories in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)