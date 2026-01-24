Left Menu

XED's Landmark IPO Marks India's International Financial Leap

XED, an executive education enterprise, has secured in-principle approval for a USD 12 million IPO at GIFT City, positioning itself among the first Indian companies to list under the international financial services framework. This aligns with XED's global strategy and reinforces its commitment to governance and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:18 IST
XED, a leader in executive education, has received key regulatory approval for a USD 12 million initial public offering (IPO) at India's GIFT City. The approval from NSE International Exchange is a pivotal step towards XED becoming one of the first Indian companies to list under the international financial services framework.

Founder John Kallelil emphasized the importance of governance and transparency as XED prepares for its public listing. The decision to list at GIFT City aligns with XED's global vision and its commitment to operate to international standards. The company collaborates with prestigious academic institutions across the globe.

The in-principle approval reflects the maturity of India's offshore capital market ecosystem. GIFT City offers a unique environment for global investors, providing a dollar-denominated, regulation-light framework. The IPO is not only progress for XED but a significant milestone for India's financial sector, offering Nasdaq-style access with regulatory control.

