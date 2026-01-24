XED's Landmark IPO Marks India's International Financial Leap

XED, a leader in executive education, has received key regulatory approval for a USD 12 million initial public offering (IPO) at India's GIFT City. The approval from NSE International Exchange is a pivotal step towards XED becoming one of the first Indian companies to list under the international financial services framework.

Founder John Kallelil emphasized the importance of governance and transparency as XED prepares for its public listing. The decision to list at GIFT City aligns with XED's global vision and its commitment to operate to international standards. The company collaborates with prestigious academic institutions across the globe.

The in-principle approval reflects the maturity of India's offshore capital market ecosystem. GIFT City offers a unique environment for global investors, providing a dollar-denominated, regulation-light framework. The IPO is not only progress for XED but a significant milestone for India's financial sector, offering Nasdaq-style access with regulatory control.

(With inputs from agencies.)